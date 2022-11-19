McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai

The Englishman can clinch what would be his first Race to Dubai title if he wins Sunday and McIlroy finishes below second. A second-place finish would also be good enough for Fitzpatrick if McIlroy finishes lower than seventh.

“It would mean the world,” said Fitzpatrick, who lamented a slow start Saturday. “I'm going to need a lot of things going my way. I've given myself a chance going into tomorrow and that's all you can do from the start of the week.”

Alex Noren (68) is two shots off the lead, and McIlroy is tied for fourth with Tyrrell Hatton (72).

McIlroy went bogey-eagle-bogey on the first three holes and had seven birdies the rest of the way.

“Overall, just hit it in the fairway a bit more today which made a big difference,” he said. “I was able to get control of my approach shots and hit them close and make some easy birdies. (I) just need to do more of the same tomorrow.”

McIlroy is trying to win the FedExCup and Race to Dubai in the same year for the first time, having won each event on three occasions. His last Race to Dubai title came in 2015, having also won it in 2012 and 2014.

Rahm was pleased with his third round.

“I don't think I could have shot any lower today,” he said. “(I) wasn't my best off the tee, but I was able to actually get some birdies out of some not-so-good situations. I didn't hit any of the fairways on the par 5s and still played them 3-under par. I’ve had some good Sundays out here, so hopefully I can tidy up the mistakes off the tee and have a smooth round."

