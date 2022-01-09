McGusty's basket helps Miami stun No. 2 Duke 76-74

That sent Miami players running to midcourt to celebrate and in a chest-bump heavy mob, while Moore simply walked around near that crowd with both arms raised triumphantly. McGusty made his way toward the Miami bench, pumping his fist and emphatically talking or exchanging high-fives with Miami fans there on his way off the court.

McGusty finished with 14 points for Miami, which shot 58% in the second half to secure its first win against a top-5 opponent since beating Virginia in February 2016.

Miami also finished with 15 steals while forcing Duke ino a season-high 17 turnovers.

Star freshman Paolo Banchero had 20 points to lead Duke, including two late baskets and critical steal to set up his own transition dunk that pushed the Blue Devils to a 74-71 lead. But Moore answered with a whistle-drawing basket to cut the deficit to one with 33.3 seconds left.

Then, after Moore missed the tying and-1 free throw, McGusty put Miami ahead for good with his driving basket.

“I know the main story will be about the last minute. But to me the story of the game was our turnovers," retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes were picked to finish 12th in the ACC, but Jim Larranaga's club has revised those expectations with its play since the start of December. The 4-0 ACC start was only the second in program history and first since 2013, while the eight-game run was the program's best since going 10-0 to start the 2017-18 season. Now the Hurricanes have everyone's attention, and could land in Monday's next AP Top 25 poll as a result.

Duke: The Blue Devils were playing their second home game this week since returning from a stoppage due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They grinded through a win in Tuesday's return against Georgia Tech, though Krzyzewski said the team would need time to get back into peak conditioning again after the layoff. The Blue Devils looked got their offense rolling after halftime in this one, but the problem was more their inability to contain Moore and the Hurricanes' drivers or cutters that cost them in this one along with those turnovers.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes stay in their home state to play a road game, visiting Florida State on Tuesday.

Duke: The Blue Devils play their own instate road game by visiting Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Caption Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) guards Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Duke forward Theo John (12) defends as Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Miami guard Charlie Moore (3) pressures Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Miami forward Anthony Walker (1) and guard Bensley Joseph (4) defend against Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Miami forward Deng Gak (22) guards Duke forward Theo John (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21) passes the ball while Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome