McGregor says he will return to the UFC octagon after he recovers from an injury

"The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team," McGregor posted on X. "My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I'll be back!"

Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will face top-ranked challenger Jiri Prochazka in the main event in place of the McGregor-Chandler match.

There also was a change with the co-main event. An injury forced light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill to drop out, and Carlos Ulberg will face replacement Anthony Smith.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports