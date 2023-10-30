McDonald's promotions lure diners despite higher menu prices and revenue jumps 14%

McDonald's reported better-than-expected sales in the third quarter as popular promotions brought in customers despite higher U.S. prices.

Global same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — rose 8.8% in the July-September period, the burger giant said Monday. That was ahead of Wall Street's forecast of an 8% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet. In the U.S., same-store sales rose 8.1%.

McDonald's raised prices on some menu items in the U.S. But it also drew customers with promotions like a 50-cent double cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day in September. In the United Kingdom, the company offered discounts throughout August, including 60% off n 60% off Big Macs or Chicken McNuggets.

McDonald's revenue rose 14% to $6.69 billion, ahead of the $6.56 billion Wall Street forecast. McDonald's net income — which included a $26 million charge for a restructuring announced last spring — rose 17% to $2.3 billion.

The Chicago company earned $3.17 per share for the quarter, also beating Wall Street's forecast of $3.00.

Shares rose almost 3% before the opening bell Monday.