McDonald's first quarter sales boosted by higher prices

Global same-store sales rose 12.6% compared to the January-March period last year, the Chicago burger giant said Tuesday. That was well above the 8.7% increase that Wall Street had been forecasting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Marketing campaigns __ including a Valentine’s Day meal promotion with rappers Offset and Cardi B __ and higher delivery sales boosted the chain's U.S. performance. The company also raised prices on some items to account for inflated costs for food and paper.