BreakingNews
Oxford Finance Director Joe Newlin dies at 64
X

McDonald's first quarter sales boosted by higher prices

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
40 minutes ago
McDonald’s reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as store traffic grew despite higher prices

McDonald’s reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as store traffic grew despite higher prices.

Global same-store sales rose 12.6% compared to the January-March period last year, the Chicago burger giant said Tuesday. That was well above the 8.7% increase that Wall Street had been forecasting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Marketing campaigns __ including a Valentine’s Day meal promotion with rappers Offset and Cardi B __ and higher delivery sales boosted the chain's U.S. performance. The company also raised prices on some items to account for inflated costs for food and paper.

Revenue rose 4% to nearly $5.9 billion in the first quarter, which also topped analyst projections of $5.6 billion.

Despite the super-sized results, McDonald's laid off several hundred corporate workers earlier this month in an effort to speed up innovation and decision-making. McDonald's booked a restructuring charge of $180 million __ or 18 cents per share __ during the first quarter to account for severance payments and the closure of some regional offices.

Without that one-time charge, McDonald’s earned $2.63 per share, which is 30 cents better than expected.

In Other News
1
1 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum
2
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: 'Let’s finish this job'
3
Family: Chinese journalist faces espionage charges
4
Italy's Meloni calls for unity on Liberation Day anniversary
5
GM boosts outlook after US sales fuel first quarter profits
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top