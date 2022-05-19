McDonald's era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold

Govor, a licensee since 2015, has also agreed to retain McDonald’s 62,000 Russian employees for at least two years on equivalent terms. Govor also agreed to pay the salaries of McDonald’s corporate employees until the sale closes.

McDonald's left open the possibility that it could one day return to Russia.

“It’s impossible to predict what the future may hold, but I choose to end my message with the same spirit that brought McDonald’s to Russia in the first place: hope,” CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote Monday in a letter to employees. “Thus, let us not end by saying, ‘goodbye.’ Instead, let us say as they do in Russian: Until we meet again.”

McDonald's shares were flat in morning trading Monday.

Caption A McDonald's restaurant sign is shown in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. McDonald’s said Thursday, May 19 it has begun the process of selling its Russian business to one of its licensees in the country. The Chicago burger giant said Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy McDonald’s 850 Russian restaurants and operate them under a new brand. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption A McDonald's restaurant sign is shown in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. McDonald’s said Thursday, May 19 it has begun the process of selling its Russian business to one of its licensees in the country. The Chicago burger giant said Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy McDonald’s 850 Russian restaurants and operate them under a new brand. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke