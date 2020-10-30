McDonald's cult classic, the McRib, is coming back

McDonald's is reintroducing the McRib nationally as it tries to regain its footing during the pandemic, which left many of its dining rooms sparsely populated or empty, though drive-thrus continued to operate.

When it released second-quarter earnings in July showing a 68% decline in net income, the world's largest burger chain said it would spend more than $200 million to support franchisee marketing during the second quarter in a bid to get customers back.

It's not impossible to get a McRib any time you want it, but you might need to travel to Germany, where it's on the menu year round.

The McRib debuted nationally the U.S. in 1982.