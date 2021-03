McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

McDonald topped 30 points for the second straight tournament game. She scored 31 against Texas A&M two days earlier. Against the Hoosiers, she was 12 of 20 shooting and made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

“I always want to be better than I was the day before,” McDonald said.

Arizona made consecutive 3-pointers in the middle of the fourth quarter, the latter from Helena Pueyo off a bullet pass from McDonald, for a 57-50 lead in what had been a tight, basket-for-basket game. Pueyo made two 3-pointers in the final quarter.

The Hoosiers never led and went scoreless for nearly four minutes after pulling even at 48-48 in the fourth.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana (21-6), which was playing its first Elite Eight game.

The tension of the biggest night in program history for both teams showed early in a timid, ragged start as the first 10 shots of the game misfired before McDonald finally got a short jumper to fall. Once McDonald started heating up, she scored 10 points in carrying the Wildcats to a 14-11 lead to start the second quarter.

The Hoosiers methodically worked the ball to Holmes in the post to control the pace of play. But McDonald banked in a long 3-pointer to beat the shot clock early in the quarter and Arizona led 27-23 at halftime.

Two 3-pointers from McDonald and Trinity Baptiste pushed the lead to eight early in the third, before Holmes pulled Indiana back in it again with with 10 points in the quarter. McDonald ripped a rebound from the hands of an Indiana player and an easy layup sent Arizona into the fourth leading 46-44.

STAT LINE

Indiana shot 36% and was 0 of 9 on 3-pointers. The Hoosiers got zero points off their bench.

Arizona players celebrate their win over Indiana in a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) and Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste (0) battle for control of a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Arizona's Trinity Baptiste tries to stop Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) is blocked by Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

The Arizona team poses for a picture after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 66-53 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

The Arizona team poses for a picture after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 66-53 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Arizona's Lauren Ware and Cate Reese celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 66-53 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Indiana's Ali Patberg and Arizona's Cate Reese battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary tries to shoot past Arizona's Cate Reese during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) drives to the basket past Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay