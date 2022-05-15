McDavid, Smith lead Oilers to 2-0 win over Kings in Game 7

The Oilers finally broke the deadlock with 6:45 remaining in the second period as McDavid fed a pass from behind the net to a pinching Ceci, who rifled a shot over Quick’s shoulder.

Edmonton came close to extending its lead a couple times early in the third as Josh Archibald narrowly missed putting a puck through Quick’s legs and Kailer Yamamoto hit a post with most of an open net to shoot at.

The Oilers finally got some insurance with 3:53 left in the third on a terrific individual effort from McDavid, who drove behind the net before sending his second backhand attempt into it for his fourth goal and league-leading 14th playoff point. McDavid had multiple-point efforts in six of the seven games in the series.

The Oilers will now advance to play either Calgary or Dallas, who are going to a Game 7 of their own on Sunday.

Notes: Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse returned after serving a one-game suspension in Game 6 for head-butting Phillip Danault in Game 5. ... There was some concern after Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl and Brett Kulak missed the morning skate, but both were able to play, leaving the Oilers will a healthy roster to choose from. ... The Kings remained without Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Drew Doughty (wrist) and Sean Walker (knee). ... There were no scoring changes in any of the games of the series, with the team that scored first winning each gamer.

Caption Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci, center, celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with teammates during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou, left, scoops the puck away from the net as goalie Jonathan Quick, center, looks back and Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins watches during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou, right, tries to get to a shot off against Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, left, kicks away a loose puck as Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto closes in during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault, right, is checked by Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi during the first period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, center, shoots on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith, left, as defenseman Darnell Nurse watches during the first period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, center, grabs for a lose puck as Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane tries to get it into the net during the first period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, right, and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman chase the puck during the first period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh