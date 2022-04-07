McCutchen 1st hit of MLB season, as NL DH, with No. 21 patch

The MLB season originally was set to begin on March 31, but was pushed back because of a 99-day lockout as owners and players worked on a new labor contract.

As part of the deal, the National League has now permanently adopted the designated hitter — the American League began using it in 1973, and the NL added it for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before going back to letting pitchers hit last year.

McCutchen, the 2013 NL MVP with Pittsburgh, signed as a free agent with Milwaukee in the offseason. He led off the top of the second inning with his double. Two innings later, he singled and eventually scored on a groundout by Lorenzo Cain.

The 35-year-old McCutchen is among several Roberto Clemente Award winners who will wear No. 21 — the number worn by the late Pirates Hall of Famer — on the backs of their hats and helmets for the rest of their careers.

MLB said it was a “special tribute to his enduring legacy.” The announcement was timed for the 50th anniversary of the year in which Clemente, the Pittsburgh great from Puerto Rico, died in a plane crash while on a humanitarian relief effort.

Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Caption Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega at second base during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski