McCoy leads Cardinals to decisive 23-13 win over Seahawks

But McCoy put the game away with another terrific possession that included a 20-yard pass to Ertz on third-and-7 and two designed runs for first downs. James Conner capped the drive with a 1-yard run with 2:20 left that sent Seattle fans streaming for the exits.

Ertz had eight catches for 88 yards and Rondale Moore at 11 receptions as the Cardinals used a variety of options to make up for the absence of injured DeAndre Hopkins.

And they may have helped provide the final blow to Seattle's lifeless season.

The Seahawks (3-7) lost their second straight and for the fifth time in the past six games. Their offense was abysmal, their defense failed to get third-down stops, and Seattle was regularly booed by the home fans after its fourth home loss of the season.

Wilson looked confused and indecisive, and didn’t get help from his receivers at times. Play calling didn’t help, with strange decisions to target Dallas and Penny Hart on key third downs in the second half.

Seattle went 20 straight drives without a touchdown before Dallas’ TD run midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson was 14 of 26 for 207 yards.

Seattle seemed to get the break it needed midway through the third quarter. Sidney Jones intercepted McCoy and returned the pick to the Arizona 11. But after a lengthy review, officials ruled the ball hit the ground and the interception was overturned. Arizona punted — a 67-yard difference in field position for Seattle.

Seattle punted on five of its first seven possessions and Wilson was sacked four times, 2½ coming from Chandler Jones.

INJURIES

Seattle rookie CB Tre Brown appeared to suffer a significant knee injury late in the first half. Brown was down for several minutes and limped directly to the locker room. The Seahawks were already without starting CB D.J. Reed, who was inactive.

Seattle RB Rashaad Penny ran for 18 yards on the first play and immediately went to the injury tent. He never saw the field again in the first half, but returned at the start of the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Arizona is on its bye next week.

Seahawks: Seattle is at Washington on Monday, Nov. 30.

Caption Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, is sacked by Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption Arizona Cardinals Colt McCoy throws against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) holds onto the ball for a catch but is ruled out of bounds as Arizona Cardinals' Marco Wilson defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer