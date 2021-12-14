McConnell, Spears, Osaka: A look at 2021's notable quotes

____

THE LIST

1. “The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken.” — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, remarks on Senate floor, Jan. 6.

2. “The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.” — President Joe Biden, televised address, July 8.

3. “We say no more ‘blah blah blah,’ no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet.” — activist Greta Thunberg, remarks to climate protesters, Edinburgh, Scotland, Nov. 1.

4. "When day comes we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade?" — poet Amanda Gorman, "The Hill We Climb" inauguration poem, Jan. 20.

5. "This conservatorship is abusive." — Britney Spears, statement to court, Los Angeles, Jun e 23.

6. "I communicated that I wanted to skip press conferences at Roland Garros to exercise self-care and preservation of my mental health." — tennis player Naomi Osaka, Time Magazine, July 19/26 issue.

7. ""In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." — Duchess Megan Markle, remarks about her son Archie, "Oprah with Megan and Harry" CBS interview, March 7.

8. “My name is Cleo.” — Cleo Smith, 4, in response to a policeman upon her rescue from kidnapping, Carnarvon, Australia, Nov. 3.

9. “Presidents are not kings.” — Judge Tanya Chutkan, opinion in case of Trump v. Thompson, Nov. 9.

10. "I am here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy." — whistleblower Frances Haugen, testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee Sub-Committee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, Oct. 5.

Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington. A line from Biden's televised address tops a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption FILE - National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman recites her inaugural poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A quote from Gorman's poem made a list of noteworthy quotes assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law library. He said he picks quotes that are important or revealing of the spirit of the times, not because they are necessarily eloquent or admirable. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File) Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, speaks to the crowd after beating Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. A quote from Osaka made a list of noteworthy quotes assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law library. He said he picks quotes that are important or revealing of the spirit of the times, not because they are necessarily eloquent or admirable. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption FILE - Australian newspapers report in Sydney, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on an interview of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Oprah Winfrey. A quote from Markle during the interview made a list of noteworthy quotes assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law library. He said he picks quotes that are important or revealing of the spirit of the times, not because they are necessarily eloquent or admirable. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. A quote from Haugen's testimony made a list of noteworthy quotes assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law library. He said he picks quotes that are important or revealing of the spirit of the times, not because they are necessarily eloquent or admirable. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Jabin Botsford