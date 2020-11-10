McConnell says Electoral College will determine president

Still, Republicans are unwilling to stray from Trump, even in defeat, or anger his most ardent supporters ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia that will determine majority control of the Senate. Two Republican senators are struggling to keep their seats against Democratic challengers.

McConnell noted the potential turmoil during the transition in praising ousted Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who Trump fired on Monday.

McConnell said he expects to speak “soon” with new Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller about threats from terrorists or foreign adversaries ”who may seek to exploit a period of uncertainty.”

He said the times call for “continued sober and steady leadership” at the Pentagon.

Democrats, meanwhile, are pushing ahead in preparation for the Biden administration, particularly the president-elect's immediate roll out of a sweeping COVID-19 plan.

On Tuesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer invited Biden adviser Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General, to a private briefing with senators to discuss Biden's plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Congress should pursue a strong, comprehensive COVID relief bill,” Schumer said Tuesday.

He warned McConnell and Republicans not to block efforts or settle for a more modest bill. “We cannot pretend this pandemic is nearly over,” he said.

Schumer decried Trump's attempts to claim victory, and said the president is “undermining faith in our elections.”

Unlike the Bush-Gore election which was held up over hundreds of contested ballots in one state, Florida, Trump's team is challenging the outcome in several states with tens of thousands of ballots. Trump would need to produce ample evidence of impropriety to undo Biden's lead, which appears unlikely.

Schumer said, “The country is ready to move on.”

Both McConnell and Schumer were reelected as party leaders during private Senate elections Tuesday, but it's unclear whether McConnell will retain his role as majority leader or cede it to Schumer as the final races for the U.S. Senate play out.

Last week’s elections left the chamber split, 48-48, heading into the new Congress next year. Republicans brushed back Democratic challengers in several states, but failed to lock down the seats needed to retain their majority.

The races for the two seats in Georgia heading to a Jan. 5 runoff are swiftly becoming a showdown over control of the chamber. The state is closely divided, with Democrats making gains on Republicans, fueled by a surge of new voters. But no Democrat has been elected senator in some 20 years.

Two other seats in North Carolina and Alaska remain too early to call. In North Carolina, Sen. Thom Tillis is trying to fend off Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in a tight race. Alaska GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan is favored for another term against Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat.

Even if Republicans secure the final two races where ballots are still being counted in North Carolina and Alaska, they would still fall short of the 51 seats needed.

The math has become more challenging for McConnell because the vice president of the party holding the White House casts the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. Next year that would be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. That means 50 seats for Democrats would result in control over the chamber. But Republicans would need 51 seats to cement their hold on power.

The stakes are high for all sides, with strategists expecting an eye-popping $500 million could be spent in the weeks ahead.