McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer

The standoff between the two leaders all but ground the Senate to a halt in the early days of the new Democratic majority as the two sides could not organize the chamber's routine operations for committee assignments and resources. The stalemate threatened President Joe Biden's ability to deliver on his legislative agenda.

Usually a routine matter, the organizing resolution for the chamber became a power play by McConnell once Democrats swept to control after the Jan. 5 special election in Georgia.

Even though McConnell did away with the 60-vote threshold to confirm President Donald Trump's three nominees to the Supreme Court, he wanted to prevent Democrats from doing the same with Biden's legislative agenda.

Democrats were under pressure from liberal advocates to do away with the filibuster so they could more easily pass Biden's legislative priorities without the need for Republican votes. The Democrats hold the slimmest of majorities in the chamber, 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Schumer had not said he would end the process, but McConnell was taking no chances. McConnell made the brazen demand to keep the filibuster before agreeing to any other organizing terms for the Senate. Schumer's refusal to do so put the chamber at a standstill.

The details of the rest of the organizing resolution were not yet set, but they were expected to proceed with any immediate changes to the filibuster, at this stage, appearing to be off the table.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to speak on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh