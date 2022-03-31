McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

The love fest for McCollum was such that in the second quarter the Portland crowd booed an offensive foul called against McCollum, giving the Blazers possession.

“That’s love, that was funny. That was really funny,” McCollum said. “I’m appreciative of that. I don’t think it was a charge either.”

McCollum’s 3-pointer with 2:59 left gave New Orleans its biggest lead of the game at 113-100. Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points each, and Jaxson Hayes had 18 for the Pelicans.

“We maintained a decent amount of focus and did what we needed to do to get the win,” McCollum said.

Drew Eubanks led the Blazers with 21 points and nine rebounds.

“CJ, obviously it was emotional for him so he was going get a lot of shots up and make most of them because he’s a great player,” Eubanks said. “I thought we did a good job for the most part on their big 3.”

Despite McCollum’s start, the Blazers led 36-32 after the first quarter. Portland led for most of the second quarter before taking a 54-51 lead into halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Hayes tied it at 54 to start the third quarter, both teams exchanged leads several times. The Pelicans took an 85-82 lead into the 4th quarter.

Portland stayed close for much of the game by outscoring the Pelicans by 24 points from the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Pelicans coach Willie Green wanted to recognize the honor it is for McCollum to received a warm reception. But he understood that the emotions would be a process throughout the game. “Once the game starts it’s a matter of taking a few deep breathes and settle into the game,” he said.

Trail Blazers: Wednesday night was the season debut for forward Didi Louzada and only his sixth NBA game in two seasons. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups is looking forward to seeing what the Blazers have in Louzada, who came over in the McCollum trade. Louzada scored five points in 11 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: At the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes Caption New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes

Caption New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum runs out onto the court before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the long time Trail Blazer who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes Caption New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum runs out onto the court before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the long time Trail Blazer who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes

Caption New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hugs Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups before an NBA basketball in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the long time Trail Blazer, who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes Caption New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hugs Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups before an NBA basketball in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the long time Trail Blazer, who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes

Caption New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes Caption New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes

Caption New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, left, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, center, and center Jonas Valanciunas, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes Caption New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, left, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, center, and center Jonas Valanciunas, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes