McCartney, Swift to induct new members into rock hall

McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday. He's close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl, who after next week will share the distinction of being inducted twice. McCartney's in as a Beatle and solo artist, while Grohl joined as a member of Nirvana in 2014.

Swift will induct songwriter Carole King, and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson.