McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording

“My understanding is he was saying, ‘Did I ask President Trump to resign?' No, I never did, and that's what I was answering," McCarthy told reporters Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas, after touring the border with other Republicans.

Reports have not said that McCarthy definitively told Republicans that he would urge Trump to step down, only that he was thinking seriously about it.

McCarthy also said Monday that “I never did" tell GOP colleagues “that we're going to ask" Trump to resign.

Before he took the question Monday about the audio, McCarthy and his GOP colleagues spent 30 minutes describing what they said are dangerous conditions at the border and blaming President Joe Biden for them.

“After all this, that's what you want to ask?" he said when the reporter asked about the recording. He said people care more about border security and other issues.

McCarthy was asked directly in an interview earlier Monday with Fox News Channel whether he had lied when he said, before the audio's release, that the Times' reporting was false.

“No," he said, saying he'd been asked if he'd called Trump and told him to resign.

He also told Fox he believes the episode won't have “any impact at all” on his hopes of becoming speaker if, as seems likely, Republicans win House control in November's elections.

So far McCarthy's bid to become speaker seems on track. Trump, whose influence over the GOP is unrivaled, said after the audio's release that he still likes McCarthy.

While most House Republicans have said little so far about whether they would back McCarthy for speaker, those who've spoken out have said they still support him.