McCann suspect won't face trial in other cases before 2023

Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced Tuesday they had charged the 45-year-old in several separate cases involving sexual offenses allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

The suspect has not been charged in the McCann case, in which he remains under investigation on suspicion of murder. He spent many years in Portugal, including in the resort of Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance there in 2007. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.