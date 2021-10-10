Mbappé nets late as France beats Spain to win Nations League

Spain beat Italy 2-1 in their semifinal game with Ferran Torres netting both goals. There had been doubts about Torres’ fitness but he recovered to start the final. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot was absent for France after testing positive for the coronavirus.

France started well and almost took an early lead as Benzema rounded Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and attempted to roll across for Mbappé but the ball was cleared by César Azpilicueta.

Spain went closer five minutes later as Torres threaded the ball through to Pablo Sarabia but his fairly tame shot was an easy catch for France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Spain dominated possession but created few chances. It was the only side to have a shot on target in the first half though.

Theo Hernández had scored the last-minute winner for France against Belgium in their semifinal on Thursday and he ignited Sunday’s final when his effort crashed off the underside of the bar and out in France’s first real sight of goal in the 63rd minute.

Moments later, however, it was Spain which broke the deadlock as Oyarzabal raced onto Sergio Busquets’ ball over the top and fired into the bottom right corner.

Oyarzabal had set up both of Torres' goals in the semifinal match.

But France was swiftly back on level terms as Benzema cut in from the left and curled a sumptuous effort into the top right corner.

And the stage was set for Mbappé to score the winner as he and France continue their revival. Mbappé was judged to have sprung the offside trap as he raced onto Theo Hernández’s through ball and placed it into the bottom right corner.

Lloris pulled off two great saves from point-blank range to deny first Oyarzabal and then Yeremi Pino as France survived a late siege by Spain.

Caption France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption France's Kylian Mbappe, left, kicks the ball past Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon to score his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina

Caption France's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates with teammate France's Kylian Mbappe after scoring during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption France's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption France's Karim Benzema, not seen in the picture, scores during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, left, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina

Caption Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, left, celebrates with teammate Spain's Yeremi Pino after scoring during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between France and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris watches as Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina