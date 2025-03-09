Mbappé and Vinícius score as Real Madrid beats Rayo to join Barcelona at the top of Spanish league

Barcelona remains ahead of Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Rayo, which stayed in seventh place, hit back with a goal from Pedro Díaz in first-half stoppage time. It hasn't won in four straight league matches, with three losses and a draw.

Atletico falters

Atletico wasted a chance to retake the league lead after conceding two late goals in a 2-1 loss at Getafe.

Diego Simeone's team scored first with penalty kick converted by Alexander Sorloth in the 75th, but it couldn't hold on to the lead after Ángel Correa was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul.

Midfielder Mauro Arambarri equalized for the hosts in the 88th and scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time.

