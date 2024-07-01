Mbappé and France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals after Muani's late goal beats Belgium 1-0

DUESSLEDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and France advanced to the European Championship quarterfinals after Randal Kolo Muani's deflected shot secured a 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday.
Kolo Muani sent in an effort in the 85th minute that looped up off Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and over stranded goalkeeper Koen Casteels.
France will play Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Mbappé, again wearing a mask to protect his broken nose, had five shots but none were on target in a low-quality match where the teams canceled each other out.
___
AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Israel orders Palestinians to flee Khan Younis, signaling likely new...
2
Redbox owner Chicken Soup for the Soul files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...
3
House Republicans sue Attorney General Garland over access to Biden...
4
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay becomes the first Black rider to win a Tour de...
5
Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders to federal prison to serve 4-month...