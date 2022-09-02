BreakingNews
Updated booster shot endorsed by CDC to be available locally next week
journal-news logo
X

Gibraltar says some fuel still leaking from stricken ship

People relax on a beach in front of the stricken Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Combined ShapeCaption
People relax on a beach in front of the stricken Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Nation & World
By CIARÁN GILES, Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Gibraltar says some heavy fuel continues to seep from a damaged and partly sunken bulk carrier ship off its shore

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar said Friday some heavy fuel continues to seep from a damaged and partly sunken bulk carrier ship off its shore.

The government said that despite Thursday's sealing efforts to halt a slick, small amounts were still leaking Friday.

In a statement, the government said there were reports of small numbers of oil-covered birds but that it was “taking every possible measure both on land and at sea to minimize the environmental impact of the spill.”

Crews have now begun extracting the some 180 tons of sulfur fuel still on board after extracting most of the ship's diesel, it said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Spain’s southern town of La Línea de la Concepción said some oil reached a nearby beach but clarified that it was lubricant from a leak when the ship collided with another vessel Monday and not from Thursday's fuel slick.

Mayor Juan Franco said the lubricant's arrival was worrying "but it is not a tragedy.”

The environmental impact or the quantity of oil spilled Thursday was not immediately clear.

The affected beach near La Línea was closed, as were three bathing areas in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar said the ship had been carrying 250 tons of diesel and still had 183 tons of fuel oil and 27 tons of lubricant oil in its tanks.

The fuel oil is potentially more damaging to the environment and more difficult to extract, raising concerns in Spain and Gibraltar for marine life and tourism in the area.

The ship was ordered grounded in the shallows after colliding Monday with another vessel in the bay of the British territory located at the western entrance to the Mediterranean Sea.

The usually busy port of Gibraltar remains closed, but the neighboring Algeciras port in Spain is fully operational.

The 178-meter (584-foot), Tuvalu-registered OS 35 was carrying a cargo of steel bars. The LNG carrier with which it collided sustained little damage. No one was injured in the collision.

The captain of the damaged ship has been detained for allegedly not obeying Gibraltar port orders initially after the collision.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday, lies on the seabed, off Catalan bay to prevent it from sinking in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

The Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday, lies on the seabed, off Catalan bay to prevent it from sinking in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Combined ShapeCaption
The Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday, lies on the seabed, off Catalan bay to prevent it from sinking in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Combined ShapeCaption
Fuel is transferred by a pipe to a small orange boat as a precaution from the stricken Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Fuel is transferred by a pipe to a small orange boat as a precaution from the stricken Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Combined ShapeCaption
Fuel is transferred by a pipe to a small orange boat as a precaution from the stricken Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Combined ShapeCaption
Tug boats work to control spilled oil from the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Tug boats work to control spilled oil from the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Combined ShapeCaption
Tug boats work to control spilled oil from the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar last Monday in Gibraltar, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar.  A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Credit: Marcos Moreno

Credit: Marcos Moreno

In Other News
1
G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system
2
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
3
Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait
4
Fleeing Nicaraguans strain Costa Rica's asylum system
5
White House seeks $13.7 billion more for Ukraine
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top