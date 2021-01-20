Mayor: Madrid blast kills 2; apparently linked to gas leak

Martínez Almeida also said that some mild damage had been identified in a nearby school. Spain's public broadcaster, TVE, initially said the school was thought to have been empty, but the mayor later said that there were people there but they suffered no more than “scratches.”
Leire Reparaz, an area resident, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion some minutes before 3 p.m. local when she was heading to her home near the Puerta de Toledo, a local landmark.
“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.
AP photographer Paul White contributed to this report.
Fire-fighters work on a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)
People are evacuated by emergency services following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
An injured man is taken in an ambulance following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)
Firefighters work next to a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
An injured is transferred from the scene of an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Firefighters and police work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Members of emergency team work on a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)
Firefighters work next to a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A firefighter works at the scene of an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Fire-fighters work on a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
