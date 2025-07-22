Mayor denies wrongdoing in a corruption probe into Milan's building boom

The investigation targets more than 70 people, including Sala, as prosecutors allege corruption that made Italy’s financial and fashion capital “a commodity to be plundered.’’ The probe alleges that developers bribed officials to speed building permits and win approval for projects.

Prosecutors are seeking the arrest of six people, including Giancarlo Tancredi, an architect who has been the city’s top urban development official since 2021. Tancredi announced his resignation to focus on his defense but denied any wrongdoing. “My conscience is clear,’’ he said.

Sala, a member of the center-left Democratic Party who is serving his second term as mayor, denied any wrongdoing during an address to the city council, saying, “All I have done is in the interest of the city.’’

Sala pledged to continue in his mandate, which expires at the end of 2026, and underlined the necessity of continuing projects that are in the works, including determining the future of Milan’s San Siro stadium, home to soccer clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. The teams want the city to jointly buy the stadium so they can tear it down and build a new one.

The investigation has led to calls by the center-right majority that governs from Rome for Sala to step down. But he has received the support of Lombardy's regional governor, Attilio Fontana, a prominent center-right politician, while Premier Giorgia Meloni urged caution, saying an investigation should not automatically lead to resignation.

Milan’s extraordinary development around the 2015 Expo and now the Olympics has sent real estate prices skyrocketing. Many say ordinary workers have been priced out in gentrification.

“Do we need to do more to make Milan more fair, healthy and balanced? By definition, we must always do more,’’ Sala said.

