Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

Medical personnel load the body of one victim as a second deceased victim awaits following following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
1 hour ago
Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, the mayor said.

Mayor Christopher Curtis told The Associated Press in a text message that suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody. Curtis did not provide any other details about the victims or the suspects. His assistant, David Guzman, said the area has been secured and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey provided no other details.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago.

Authorities work at the scene where a victim is covered following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Authorities work at the scene where a victim is covered on East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
A woman leans against a tree as authorities work at the scene following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
A vehicle has a broken rear window as authorities work at the scene following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Kankakee Police and fire blockade the area of East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
