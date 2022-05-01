May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites

On Sunday, Turkish police detained 164 people for demonstrating without permits and resisting police at the square, the Istanbul governor's office said. On the Asian side of sprawling Istanbul, a May Day union-organized gathering drew thousands who sang, chanted and waved banners.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey briefly interrupted her May Day speech at a trade union rally where someone threw an egg at her but missed. Giffey, of the center-left Social Democrats, was met by loud protests during her speech. Giffey called the egg tossing "neither helpful nor politically valuable.”

In Italy, after a two-year pandemic lull, an outdoor mega-concert was being held in Rome after rallies and protests in cities across the country. Besides improving conditions for workers, peace was an underlying theme, with many calls for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Italy’s three main labor unions held their main rally in the hilltop town of Assisi, a frequent destination for peace protests.

“It’s a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labor,” said the head of Italy’s CISL union, Daniela Fumarola.

Rising inflation and fears of upcoming food shortages from the war in Ukraine were feeding discontent around the world.

Thousands of workers, unemployed people and retirees marched peacefully in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, demanding wage increases and respect for workers’ rights. Inflation, running at an annual clip of 8.8% in March, is at a 14-year-high.

Darko Dimovski, head of the country’s Federation of Trade Unions, told the crowd that workers are demanding an across-the-board wage increase.

“The economic crisis has eaten up workers salaries,” he said.

In France, the May Day rallies — which came a week after the country's presidential election — aimed to show the centrist Macron the opposition that he could face in his second five-year term. Opposition parties, notably from the far-left and the far-right, are looking to break his government’s majority in France's parliamentary election in June.

The Paris march was dominated by far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who placed third in the first round of the presidential vote and is deep in talks with other leftist parties in France, including the once-dominant Socialists who are struggling to exist. Melenchon appealed to potential partners to ally to keep Macron's centrists from dominating parliament as they do now.

“Our goal is victory,” he said.

Some 250 marches and protests were being held around France. All were pressing Macron for policies that put people first and condemning his plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 65. Macron says that's the only way the government can continue to provide good retirement benefits.

“May Day is the time to rally for a reduction in working time. That reduction signifies one key thing — that workers should be getting a larger share of the wealth,” Melenchon said, condemning the violence at the Paris march, which he said overshadows the concerns of workers.

In a first, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was absent from her party’s traditional wreath-laying at the foot of a statue of Joan of Arc, replaced by the interim president of her National Rally party. Le Pen was defeated by Macron in the April 24 presidential runoff, and plans to campaign to keep her seat as a lawmaker.

“I’ve come to tell the French that the voting isn’t over. There is a third round, the legislative elections,” said National Rally's Jordan Bardella. “It would be unbelievable to leave full power to Emmanuel Macron.”

___

Nicole Winfield in Rome, Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Demetris Nellas in Athens, Oleg Cetinic in Paris contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators walk with a banner next to garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators walk with a banner next to garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Combined Shape Caption Riot police officers take positions in front of the smashed window of a restaurant with a tag reading "Anticapitalist" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Combined Shape Caption Riot police officers take positions in front of the smashed window of a restaurant with a tag reading "Anticapitalist" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Combined Shape Caption Riot police officers take positions in front of the smashed window of a restaurant with a tag reading "Anticapitalist" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Combined Shape Caption Riot police officers take positions in front of the smashed window of a restaurant with a tag reading "Anticapitalist" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Combined Shape Caption A demonstrator prevents firefighters from extinguishing garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Combined Shape Caption A demonstrator prevents firefighters from extinguishing garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Combined Shape Caption Turkish riot police officers hold up their shields during a May Day protest in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 1, 2022. May Day is a time of high emotion for participants and their causes, with police on the ready. Turkish police moved in quickly in Istanbul and encircled protesters near the barred-off Taksim square "" where 34 people were killed In 1977 during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption Turkish riot police officers hold up their shields during a May Day protest in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 1, 2022. May Day is a time of high emotion for participants and their causes, with police on the ready. Turkish police moved in quickly in Istanbul and encircled protesters near the barred-off Taksim square "" where 34 people were killed In 1977 during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption Riot police officers take positions in front of the smashed window of a restaurant with a tag reading "Anticapitalist" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Combined Shape Caption Riot police officers take positions in front of the smashed window of a restaurant with a tag reading "Anticapitalist" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Combined Shape Caption Riot police officers take positions during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Combined Shape Caption Riot police officers take positions during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Combined Shape Caption Riot policemen detain a demonstrator after clashes during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Combined Shape Caption Riot policemen detain a demonstrator after clashes during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Combined Shape Caption A protester holds a sign reading "Stop Macron" during a May Day demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. May 1 is celebrated as the International Labour Day or May Day across the world. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption A protester holds a sign reading "Stop Macron" during a May Day demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. May 1 is celebrated as the International Labour Day or May Day across the world. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators hold a placard reading : "Down with work and its cops" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators hold a placard reading : "Down with work and its cops" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Combined Shape Caption A man holds a flag depicting from left, Friedrich Engels, Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, during a May Day rally on International Workers Day in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Workers and activists marked May Day with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption A man holds a flag depicting from left, Friedrich Engels, Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, during a May Day rally on International Workers Day in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Workers and activists marked May Day with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption People attend a May Day rally on International Workers Day in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Workers and activists marked May Day with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption People attend a May Day rally on International Workers Day in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Workers and activists marked May Day with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus, fourth from right, and Governing Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey, center, hold a banner with writing in German reading "shape the future together" as they take part in the May Day main rally of the German Trade Union Federation (DGB), in Berlin, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Credit: Joerg Carstensen Credit: Joerg Carstensen Combined Shape Caption Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus, fourth from right, and Governing Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey, center, hold a banner with writing in German reading "shape the future together" as they take part in the May Day main rally of the German Trade Union Federation (DGB), in Berlin, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Credit: Joerg Carstensen Credit: Joerg Carstensen

Combined Shape Caption Participants in the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" hold up banners as they march in Berlin, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder Combined Shape Caption Participants in the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" hold up banners as they march in Berlin, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Combined Shape Caption Participants in the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" hold up banners as they march in Berlin, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder Combined Shape Caption Participants in the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" hold up banners as they march in Berlin, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Combined Shape Caption Disgruntled miners protest at a May Day rally in Rustenburg, South Africa, Sunday May 1, 2022. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned his speech in the mining town after striking mineworkers stormed the stage. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell Combined Shape Caption Disgruntled miners protest at a May Day rally in Rustenburg, South Africa, Sunday May 1, 2022. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned his speech in the mining town after striking mineworkers stormed the stage. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell

Combined Shape Caption Disgruntled miners clash with police at a May Day rally in Rustenburg, South Africa, Sunday May 1, 2022. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned his speech in the mining town after striking mineworkers stormed the stage. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell Combined Shape Caption Disgruntled miners clash with police at a May Day rally in Rustenburg, South Africa, Sunday May 1, 2022. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned his speech in the mining town after striking mineworkers stormed the stage. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell

Combined Shape Caption President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses disgruntled miners at a May Day rally in Rustenburg, South Africa, Sunday May 1, 2022. Ramaphosa abandoned his speech in the mining town after striking mineworkers stormed the stage. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell Combined Shape Caption President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses disgruntled miners at a May Day rally in Rustenburg, South Africa, Sunday May 1, 2022. Ramaphosa abandoned his speech in the mining town after striking mineworkers stormed the stage. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell