Maxwell trial resumes Friday morning after daylong pause

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan had said Thursday that an attorney was “ill and has to get care,” but there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus. The attorney was back in court on Friday, when the last of the four accusers central to the prosecution's case is expected to testify.

Before the trial was abruptly adjourned Thursday, jurors did hear from a witness who verified that Epstein sent overnight packages to women in December 2002.