Maxwell trial resumes Friday morning after daylong pause

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, left, conferring with her defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim before the start of her sex abuse trial today, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
Caption
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, left, conferring with her defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim before the start of her sex abuse trial today, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Nation & World
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell will resume Friday morning after a daylong pause induced by a sick attorney

NEW YORK (AP) — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was to resume Friday morning after a daylong pause induced by a sick attorney.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan had said Thursday that an attorney was “ill and has to get care,” but there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus. The attorney was back in court on Friday, when the last of the four accusers central to the prosecution's case is expected to testify.

Before the trial was abruptly adjourned Thursday, jurors did hear from a witness who verified that Epstein sent overnight packages to women in December 2002.

The case against Maxwell revolves around four women who say they were teens when the British socialite recruited them and helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse them.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges that she groomed girls as young as 14 to give Epstein sexual massages at his residences in Florida, New York, New Mexico and elsewhere. Her lawyers have contended she's been made a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail while awaiting trial in 2019.

Maxwell has been jailed since she was arrested in New Hampshire in July of the following year.

The expected testimony from the last accuser would cap the trial's second week. It's unclear whether the government will finish presenting its case Friday, as expected. Nathan suggested that closing arguments in the trial — originally thought to span six weeks — might occur as soon as Dec. 20 if the defense presentation next week only lasts a day or two.

Caption
This courtroom sketch shows jurors seated according to COVID-19 health mandate, during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial in New York, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

This courtroom sketch shows jurors seated according to COVID-19 health mandate, during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial in New York, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
Caption
This courtroom sketch shows jurors seated according to COVID-19 health mandate, during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial in New York, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption
This courtroom sketch shows Tracy Chapell, a Federal Express employee, testifying on the witness stand during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

This courtroom sketch shows Tracy Chapell, a Federal Express employee, testifying on the witness stand during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Caption
This courtroom sketch shows Tracy Chapell, a Federal Express employee, testifying on the witness stand during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption
Isabel Maxwell, sister of Ghislaine Maxwell, right, is surrounded by reporters and others as she leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Isabel Maxwell, sister of Ghislaine Maxwell, right, is surrounded by reporters and others as she leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Caption
Isabel Maxwell, sister of Ghislaine Maxwell, right, is surrounded by reporters and others as she leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

