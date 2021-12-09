journal-news logo
X

Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell center, confers with her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, right, before testimony begins in her sex-abuse trial, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
Caption
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell center, confers with her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, right, before testimony begins in her sex-abuse trial, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been paused because an attorney on the case has gotten sick

NEW YORK (AP) — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was paused Thursday after it was announced an attorney on the case had gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.” She did not identify the attorney, but said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.

The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday to resume hearing testimony in the trial's second week.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual messages at the billionaire's residences in Florida, New York, New Mexico and elsewhere. Her lawyers have accused prosecutor of making her a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week. The U.S. attorney’s office had no immediate comment.

Caption
Attorney Laura Menninger, center, arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Attorney Laura Menninger, center, arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Caption
Attorney Laura Menninger, center, arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption
Attorney Bobbi Sternheim arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Attorney Bobbi Sternheim arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Caption
Attorney Bobbi Sternheim arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption
Attorney Christian Everdell arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Attorney Christian Everdell arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Caption
Attorney Christian Everdell arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

In Other News
1
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
2
Women breaking through to top roles in Black churches
3
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
4
Biden honors 'giant of our history' Bob Dole at US Capitol
5
Jury deliberations resume in Josh Duggar child porn trial
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top