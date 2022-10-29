Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid

Raptors All Star guard Fred VanVleet shot 0 for 11, going 0 for 8 from 3-point range. VanVleet scored one point.

Maxey had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists. He shot 5 for 6 at the free throw line.

He was 5 for 5 in the first, starting the quarter with four straight 3-pointers and ending it with a buzzer-beating shot to give the 76ers a 28-26 lead. Philadelphia made 7 of 14 from long range in the first.

Maxey made five more shots in the second, two of them from distance, and Harden scored eight points to give the visitors a 65-48 lead at the half. The Sixers shot 15 for 24 in the second.

Anunoby cut it to 70-64 with a steal and dunk with 4:09 left in the third but Maxey replied with four points as Philadelphia took an 81-70 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

76ers: Melton started with Embiid out. … After shooting 25 for 44 in the first half, Philadelphia shot 6 for 20 in the third quarter. … Maxey’s previous career high was 39, set against Denver on Jan. 9, 2021.

Raptors: Toronto made 10 turnovers in the first half, leading to 18 points for the 76ers. The Raptors didn’t make a first-half turnover in Wednesday’s 119-109 win over Philadelphia, and had nine in the game. They had 17 Friday. … Toronto didn’t score a bench point in the first half. … F Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons) was not available.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Chicago on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Chris Young Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young Credit: Chris Young