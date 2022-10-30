Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory

Perez finished third on his home track for the second consecutive year — earning deafening cheers even though a Mexican driver has yet to win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Perez has been mobbed by adoring fans all week in his return. It began with a demonstration run in his hometown of Guadalajara before he arrived at the circuit, where Perez has been swarmed by crowds as soon as he enters the paddock.

He had to use a back route to get to the Red Bull garage each on-track session as drivers and teams complained most of the weekend that the spectators who had purchased paddock access were too aggressive.

But the fans love their native driver and, before the race, Perez took a ride around the track on the back of a convertible Volkswagen. He often held his hand to his heart to show his appreciation to the 120,000-plus fans.

“It's been incredible, honestly,” Perez told the crowd in Spanish after the race. “Thank you for all the support you've given me this weekend. You're incredible, the best fan base. Thank you.”

The three-day weekend sold out in two minutes earlier this year, and the three-day crowd of 395,902 broke the mark set last year of 371,779. F1 also said ahead of the race that it had extended its contract with the race — often voted most popular among fans — through 2025.

The day belonged to Verstappen, who started from the pole and won for the 34th time in his career. He held the lead at the start as Hamilton passed teammate George Russell for second and Perez also made it past Russell.

Hamilton might have raced for the win and was the leader when he pitted and Mercedes chose the harder, more durable tire compound. Verstappen had a softer and faster tire and Hamilton lacked the speed to challenge for the victory.

Hamilton has two more chances to avoid the first winless season of his career.

Pierre Gassly, meanwhile, earned another two penalty points for running Lance Stroll wide off track and the Frenchman is now one penalty point away from a one-race suspension.

Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

