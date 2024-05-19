Max Verstappen holds off Lando Norris to win Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and extend F1 lead

Max Verstappen held off a challenge from McLaren’s Lando Norris to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and extend his Formula 1 championship lead

Nation & World
3 minutes ago
IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen held off a challenge from McLaren’s Lando Norris to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his Formula 1 championship lead.

Verstappen started on pole position and stayed ahead of Norris at the start but was put under pressure by the McLaren driver again near the end and won by less than a second. It was the defending champion's fifth win in seven Grand Prix races this year and followed Verstappen being beaten by Norris in Miami two weeks ago.

Norris' second place Sunday underlined the McLaren team's credentials to be the closest challenger to Verstappen and Red Bull this season. Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari.

