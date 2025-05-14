Max streaming service is reviving the HBO name — the one it discarded two years ago

The Max name dated to Warner's merger with Discovery and was considered a curious choice when made in 2023. HBO is widely considered a gold standard for quality while Max was a reference to the less well-regarded Cinemax network.

Two years later, the company is reviving the HBO Max name, which was used by Warner before the merger. While the company didn't acknowledge a mistake, the move was loudly applauded Wednesday when announced at a presentation to advertisers.

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. “Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

Now, HBO executive Casey Bloys told advertisers, he has a desk drawer full of old stationery that he can use again.