Max Scherzer Ks 11, pitches Mets past Braves for DH sweep

Scherzer (8-2) allowed two doubles to Travis d’Arnaud among four hits. He produced his fourth scoreless outing this season and third since returning from an oblique injury July 5.

Scherzer retired his final nine hitters and impressively ended the seventh. He struck out the side on 15 pitches, getting Eddie Rosario to whiff at a cutter before pinch-hitter William Contreras and Ozuna swung through sliders.

The strikeout to Ozuna pulled Scherzer into a tie for 14th on the career list with former Detroit teammate Justin Verlander at 3,140.

Scherzer recorded his 109th career double-digit strikeout game and fifth this year. He also did not issue a walk for the fourth time this year.

Ronald Acuña Jr hit an RBI single off Mychal Givens in the eighth and Contreras homered in the ninth as Atlanta dropped to 4-7 in the season series against the Mets and committed three errors.

Swanson committed two errors and Riley had a throwing error in the sixth on a soft grounder by Darin Ruf.

Fried allowed four runs (two earned) and six hits in six innings. He also withstood a scary scene on a play at first during New York’s three-run third.

After Alonso hit a bloop single, Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who got the force at second. Swanson’s return throw caromed off Fried’s chest at first and went into foul territory.

Fried slipped and fell down face-first, and his knees hit the ground hard as attempted to get Lindor at home.

New York scored three in the third and then capitalized on Riley’s throwing error in the sixth. Riley’s throw went past Olson on Ruf’s soft infield single and moved Alonso to third.

Alonso broke for home when Mark Canha hit a high chopper to Riley. Riley made a strong throw and Alonso was initially called out by plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. Replays showed Alonso’s foot grazed the plate before d’Arnaud could apply the tag, and the call was overturned.

After Givens allowed Acuña’s single, pinch hitter Tyler Naquin hit an RBI single and scored on a squeeze bunt by Tomas Nido.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: d’Arnaud was lifted in the seventh after a trainer checked him during the replay challenge following his collision with Alonso in the sixth.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Spencer Strider (5-3, 2.91 ERA) opposes New York RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80) in Sunday’s series finale. deGrom is making 200th career start and first home start since July 7, 2021.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso scores against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso scores against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor watches the ball after hitting an an RBI-double in the sixth inning of game one of a double header baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor watches the ball after hitting an an RBI-double in the sixth inning of game one of a double header baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates after scoring off an an RBI-single Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning of game one of a double header baseball game Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates after scoring off an an RBI-single Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning of game one of a double header baseball game Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) and Pete Alonso celebrate after Lindor scored off an an RBI-double by Jeff McNeil in the third inning of game one of a double header baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) and Pete Alonso celebrate after Lindor scored off an an RBI-double by Jeff McNeil in the third inning of game one of a double header baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi leaves the field after being removed in the fifth inning of game one of a double header baseball game Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi leaves the field after being removed in the fifth inning of game one of a double header baseball game Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach follows through after hitting an an RBI-single in the first inning of game one of a double header baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach follows through after hitting an an RBI-single in the first inning of game one of a double header baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets pitcher David Paterson delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of game one of a double header baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Mets pitcher David Paterson delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of game one of a double header baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after striking out Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario to end the top of the seventh inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after striking out Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario to end the top of the seventh inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) gestures after getting initially called out at home plate as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) watches during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. Alonso was ruled safe after a challenge. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) gestures after getting initially called out at home plate as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) watches during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. Alonso was ruled safe after a challenge. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried lies on the ground after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte scored during the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried lies on the ground after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte scored during the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh