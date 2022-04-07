Max Scherzer 'good to go' for Mets debut at Nationals Park

“I was able to tell Buck: ‘Hey, Buck, I’m good to go,’” he said.

Scherzer became a free agent during and signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets, part of a big-spending offseason for owner Steve Cohen.

During his time in Washington after getting a seven-year, $210 million deal before the 2015 season, Scherzer won a pair of NL Cy Young Awards (his other came in 2013 in the AL with Detroit), tossed two no-hitters and had a 20-strikeout game, in addition to helping win a championship two years ago.

Asked what he expects his return to the mound in the nation’s capital will be like on Friday, Scherzer said: “It’s just going to be a crazy, wild atmosphere.”

“You get used to it — you get used to playing for another team. You go out there and just compete and have fun. A lot of good memories here. There always will be good memories here,” Scherzer said. “But nothing lasts forever. As my baseball journey goes on, I’m here in New York and excited about what the future holds.”

Last season, he went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings for the Nationals and Dodgers.

“It’s going to be fun. He’s going to try to strike me out. And I will try my best to not strike out, because I know he wants that, really bad,” said Washington right fielder Juan Soto, the 2021 NL MVP runner-up.

He called Scherzer a mentor. Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde described the righty in similar terms.

“Him leaving last year was tough, for me, especially. I hadn’t been in the big leagues without him by my side,” Fedde said. “So it’ll definitely be weird. It’s not going to be fun, knowing the kind of player and competitor he is. But it's one of those things where you step on the field and he’s on the other side, so hopefully we beat him up.”

