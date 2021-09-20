Max Homa rallies to win Fortinet Championship at Silverado

Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former University of California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269.

Homa won for the second time this year and the third time on the PGA Tour. He won at Riviera in Los Angeles in February.