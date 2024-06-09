Mavs star Luka Doncic will play in Game 2 of NBA Finals with chest, knee and ankle injuries

Credit: AP

By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

Doncic was listed as probable Sunday morning with a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness. He was downgraded to questionable in the afternoon, with a bruised chest added to his list of ailments.

He was cleared to play after going through his pregame warmup routine about an hour and a half before tipoff. Kidd said he thinks Doncic sustained the chest injury taking a charge and diving on the floor for a loose ball.

Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points and 10 rebounds in their 107-89 loss in Game 1.

In the event that Doncic would not have been able to go, Kidd said the team was ready to adjust.

“If he’s out, we’re prepared to go without him, next man up. If he’s going, the game plan doesn’t change. He’s in,” Kidd said in his pregame news conference “We’ve been in this seat pretty much the whole playoffs. So nothing changes.”

___

