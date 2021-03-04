Mavs star Doncic sits out against Thunder with back issue

“It's something he needs to take a game,” Carlisle said. “He wants to play, but Casey felt this is something we need to do.”

European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 13 rebounds in Dallas; 87-78 victory over Oklahoma City. The absence of Doncic came less than a week since Porzingis returned after missing three games because of back stiffness.

Doncic missed a 118-108 loss at Chicago on Jan. 3 after injuring his left quadriceps in the previous game against Miami.

Doncic is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game and fifth in assists at 9.0 per game. He and Brooklyn's James Harden are tied for third in triple-doubles with seven.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports