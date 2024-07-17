Mavericks star Kyrie Irving breaks left hand in offseason workout, has surgery

Kyrie Irving has a broken left hand that required surgery after getting injured in an offseason workout
Nation & World
23 minutes ago
X

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving broke his left hand during an offseason workout and had surgery, and the Dallas Mavericks didn't provide a timeline for his recovery in an announcement of the injury Tuesday night.

Irving and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in their first full season together. Boston won the title series in five games.

The 32-year-old Irving averaged 25.6 points in 58 games during the regular season while dealing with foot, heel and thumb injuries.

Irving made his deepest playoff run since going to the finals with Cleveland in 2017, and helped the Mavs get that far for the first time since Dallas won its only championship in 2011.

The team said updates on Irving would be provided as necessary. Training camp opens in about 2 1/2 months.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

In Other News
1
Out-of-state officers shot and killed a man wielding two knives blocks...
2
Nevada county reverses controversial vote and certifies two recounts...
3
Cody Johnson sings anthem smoothly at All-Star Game a night after...
4
Israel's military will begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men on Sunday. It...
5
Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' wrapped at this Georgia hotel...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top