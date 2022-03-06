Mavericks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Kings 114-113

Doncic was listed on the injury report as having a left toe sprain. Coach Jason Kidd wouldn’t elaborate on the injury. It was the first game Doncic has missed since Jan. 7 and the 16th this season. Dallas is 6-10 without the 23-year-old four-time All-Star.
TIP-INS:
Kings: Richaun Holmes returned after missing five games because of back soreness. Holmes had six points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. … Guard Jeremy Lamb sat with left hip soreness.
Mavericks: Finney-Smith had 17 points, hitting 5 of 11 from 3-point range. … Dinwiddie converted 12 of 13 free throws. … Power forward Maxi Kleber missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Kings: Host New York on Monday night.
Mavericks: Host Utah on Monday night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Caption
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) attempts to shut down a drive to the basket by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) attempts to shut down a drive to the basket by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic applauds his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Doncic did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic applauds his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Doncic did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) goes up to dunk the ball after getting past Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) goes up to dunk the ball after getting past Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Maverick head coach Jason Kidd, left, talks with referee Curtis Blair, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
Dallas Maverick head coach Jason Kidd, left, talks with referee Curtis Blair, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID FROM JOSH GREEN TO TREY BURKE - Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) falls to the court after colliding with Dallas Mavericks’ Trey Burke, center, as guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) helps defend on the play in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID FROM JOSH GREEN TO TREY BURKE - Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) falls to the court after colliding with Dallas Mavericks’ Trey Burke, center, as guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) helps defend on the play in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez