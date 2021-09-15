Maverick Dem senators meeting with Biden on spending plan

Progressives have said cutting the package to that range would be unacceptable. Many of them initially demanded a $6 trillion plan.

Manchin told senators at a closed-door lunch Tuesday that he saw nothing “urgent” in the emerging package, according to two Democrats familiar with the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss it.

The senator reiterated his position that the only urgent spending was in the $1 trillion public works package that the Senate approved last month and is awaiting House passage.

The White House meetings come as the last of 13 House committees were pushing toward completing their work Wednesday on their individual sections of the overall bill.

Among those meeting was the Ways and Means Committee. Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has proposed a revenue package that includes $2.1 trillion in higher taxes, mostly on the rich and corporations.

It also claims other savings from stronger IRS tax enforcement and lowering prices Medicare pays for pharmaceuticals; it also asserts that the legislation itself would spark economic growth.

Caption U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, speaks inside the Yuma International Airport conference room at the start of a roundtable discussion of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Yuma, Ariz. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP) Credit: Randy Hoeft Credit: Randy Hoeft