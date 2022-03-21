Maury Povich retiring from daily talk show after 31 years

Povich was a television journalist before going into the talk show world, beginning in Washington, where his father, Shirley, was a well-known sportswriter. He anchored local news shows in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia. For a while in Los Angeles, his co-anchor was journalist Connie Chung, whom he married in 1984.

In 1986, he was the inaugural anchor of the entertainment news program, “A Current Affair,” and began “The Maury Povich Show” for Paramount in 1991. It switched to NBC Universal in 1998, shortening the show's name.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBC Universal Syndication Studios.

It was not immediately clear whether NBC Universal would try to start a similar-themed show or simply ride Povich's reruns: “Judge Judy” is still a popular daytime show even though it no longer produces original episodes.