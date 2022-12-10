Mauritanian indicted in 3 deadly 2015 terror attacks in Mali

Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould Ahemeid faces multiple terrorism charges in a six-count indictment, including his alleged role in the attacks on a restaurant and two hotels that killed a total of 38 people. The victims included five United Nations workers and a U.S. citizen.

“Today, we have made clear that the United States is steadfast in our commitment to bring to justice those who commit barbaric acts of terrorism targeting innocent victims, including, as in this case, an American aid worker who was killed more than 4,000 miles from her home in Maryland,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.