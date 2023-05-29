Chelsea hires Mauricio Pochettino as manager on 2-year deal

Chelsea spent around $630 million over the last two transfer windows as the club’s new American ownership — led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital — made a whirlwind start to their reign.

The unprecedented heavy spending hasn’t translated into success, though, with Chelsea amassing its lowest number of points — 44 — during the Premier League era.

Pochettino has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in European soccer since leaving Tottenham in 2019, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

He won the French title with PSG, but left last year and has been out of work until now.

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea well as we move forward,” Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a statement. “He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

Chelsea described Pochettino as a coach who is "renowned for his sides’ high-energy and eye-catching style.

“He has built a reputation for helping young players realize their full potential within a strong squad ethos,” the club said.

