Matthews wins Hart Trophy as NHL's most valuable player

Matthews became the first player to score 60 goals since Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos did it 10 years ago, helping the Maple Leafs (54-21-7, 115 points) set franchise records for wins and points. Toronto lost to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs star, who posted career bests with 46 assists and 106 points, also took home the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player in the regular season, an honor determined by voting by members of the NHL Players Association.

Shesterkin became the third Rangers goalie in the past 40 years to win the Vezina, joining Henrik Lundqvist (2011-12) and John Vanbiesbrouck (1985-86). He went 36-13-4 with an NHL-best 2.07 goal-against-average and .935 save percentage before leading a playoff run that ended against Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference final.

Seider is the first Red Wings player to win the Calder Trophy since goalie Roger Crozier during the 1964-65 season. He led all first-year defensemen with 50 points and finished ahead of Toronto’s Michael Bunting and Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras in balloting for the award.

Maker is the fifth defenseman to win Norris within his first three regular seasons, joining Adam Fox, Erik Karlsson, Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr (twice). He led all defensemen with 28 goals while helping the Avalanche finish with a Western Conference-best 119 points (56-19-7).

The 2019-20 Calder Trophy winner beat out Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Nashville’s Roman Josi.

“They are such incredible players,” Maker said of the other Norris finalists. “They pushed me hard all season.”

Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom and Nashville’s Juuse Saros were finalists for the Vezina.

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider poses with the Calder Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Calder Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' top rookie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin poses with the. Vezina Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Vezina Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' best goalie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)