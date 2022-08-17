BreakingNews
CVS on High Street in Hamilton to close Thursday
journal-news logo
X

Matthew Desmond's book 'Poverty, by America' coming in 2023

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
Matthew Desmond’s first book since his Pulitzer Prize winning “Evicted” is not just a study of who is poor in the world’s richest country

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Desmond's first book since his Pulitzer Prize winning “Evicted” is not just a study of who is poor in the world's richest country. It also asks why.

Crown will publish “Poverty, by America” on March 21, 2023. According to Crown, Desmond will document how the wealthy harm the poor, knowingly and unknowingly.

“Books about poverty, including ‘Evicted,’ tend to be books about the poor, tend to bear witness,” Desmond said in a statement issued Wednesday by Crown. “But they cannot answer the most fundamental question, which is: Why all this poverty in this land of abundance? I’ve learned that that question requires a different approach. To understand the causes of poverty, we must hold a mirror up to ourselves. Are we — we the secure, the insured, the housed, the college educated, the lucky — somehow responsible for all this suffering?"

Desmond's “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" was published in 2016 and focused on eight families in an impoverished area of Milwaukee. Besides the Pulitzer, the book received an Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence and a National Book Critics Circle award. Former President Barack Obama listed it among the favorite books he read in 2017.

Desmond is a professor of sociology at Princeton University and a contributing writer to The New York Times magazine.

In Other News
1
Giuliani arrives to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
2
Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid
3
US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll
4
R. Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago
5
Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top