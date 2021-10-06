Matt Nagy makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears quarterback

“We've been patient with this, we've grown with him, we're proud of Justin,” Nagy said. “He's been a great teammate from the very beginning."

The Bears signed the veteran Dalton in free agency and traded up to No. 11 from No. 20 in the first round of the draft to pick Fields, and Nagy had said all along the job was Dalton's until coaches felt Fields was ready.

Then came the knee injury to Dalton in the first half against Cincinnati in Week 2.

“The plan and the process that we had going into this was important for to understand, and then when Andy unfortunately got hurt with his knee, that sped the process up,” Nagy said.

Dalton also had said he was promised the starting job this year, although nothing was ever said about how long he would keep that job.

Nagy also said starting running back David Montgomery is suffering from a knee sprain and will miss an indefinite amount of time.

The Bears (2-2) are at Las Vegas (3-1) on Sunday.

Caption Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks