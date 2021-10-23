Matsuyama has 1-stroke, 3rd-round lead at Zozo Championship

“I did something in my career that I haven’t done yet, was shank a shot," Morikawa said. “Yeah, shanked a pitching wedge straight in the trees."

“It was kind of a grind. I really had no clue where the ball was going to go, I was kind of just trying to make contact and thankfully the putter was working today. Obviously really nice to finish on a couple lucky breaks with the tee shot left ending up in the fairway, hitting a bad second shot and then chipping in obviously to end the day.”

Morikawa said it could be an interesting final round.

“We never know. Obviously I’m going to have to go make birdies tomorrow, Hideki’s obviously not going to make a bunch of bogeys, but we’ll see where the day ends," Morikawa said. “We always feel like we’re always within striking distance and just got to get off to a good start."

Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele shot 68 and was at 2 over, 12 strokes behind, as was Rickie Fowler after a 71 Saturday.

The PGA Tour’s only stop on the Asia swing has attracted only three of the top 20 in the world rankings.

Caption Cameron Tringale of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi) Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi

Caption Spectators watch a tee shot on the first hall during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi) Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi

Caption Lanto Griffin of the United States acknowledges spectators on the first green during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi) Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi

Caption Rickie Fowler of the United States prepares to putt on the 10th green during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi) Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi

Caption Alex Noren of Sweden prepares to put on the first green during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi) Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi