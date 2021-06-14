Matilda Castren first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history

“I was definitely nervous, so my mindset was just going in thinking one shot at a time, one hole at a time, and see what happens, and just trying to enjoy the day because it was my first time in the final group,” Castren said. “I thought it was great for experience no matter what happened. It just turned out I had a great day on the course and got the trophy.”

Lee finished with a 69. She cut Castren's lead to one with a birdie on the par-5 15th, but dropped a stroke with a two-putt bogey on the par-3 17th.

“I think I’m playing good today,” Lee said. “Obviously, she played much better on the front, so I’m not going to punish myself because it was a great week.”

Lee missed a chance to became the first player to follow a Symetra Tour victory with an LPGA Tour win in her next start. The 26-year-old player from Taiwan won the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship two weeks ago in Florida on the developmental tour.

“Winning a tournament you have to practice, and this is a great practice,” Lee said. “Maybe after couple times I will be there.”

Hannah Green (66) and So Yeon Ryu (67) tied for third at 8 under.

Lexi Thompson shot a 74 to tie for 34th at 1 over. A week ago at Olympic, she blew a five-stroke lead in the final round, playing the last seven holes in 5 over to finish a stroke out of a playoff that Yuka Saso won. Saso and Women’s Open playoff loser Nasa Hataoka skipped the event at Lake Merced.

Michelle Wie West closed with a 71 to tie for40th at even par after missing the weekend cuts in her first four events of the year.

Matilda Castren, of Finland, reacts after making the final putt at the Lake Merced Golf Club to win the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.

Min Lee reacts after missing an eagle putt on the 18th green at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.

Matilda Castren, of Finland, right, and Min Lee, line up their putts on the ninth green at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.

Matilda Castren, of Finland, kisses her trophy on the 18th green of the Lake Merced Golf Club after winning the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.

Matilda Castren, of Finland, drinks prosecco on the 18th green at the Lake Merced Golf Club after winning the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.

Matilda Castren, of Finland, tees off on the fifth hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.

Min Lee, tees off on the ninth hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.