Masterpiece leaves storage as Antwerp museum nears reopening

On Tuesday, the first monumental Rubens was moved from the internal depot of the museum — housed two floors down and once a nuclear bomb shelter — to the newly renovated exhibition hall.

Due to its size, the painting remained untouched during the renovation. It was lifted via a special trap built into the floor and hoisted with a pulley and the able hands of a group of professional art handlers.

When it emerged inch by inch, the painting faced the wall and was then pulled along on soft cloths by workers on a scaffold. A crowd invited for the event waited patiently for the painting to be turned around and seen in all its glory.

It’s not the first time such a painting has emerged from a hiding place. The special trap and pulley system was also used during World War II to safely hide large pieces of art from looters.

When the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp reopens its doors in September, the centuries-old works of art will be blended into a more modern and sleeker interior, a newly upgraded climate-controlled environment and on the whole, a brighter, cleaner space. For those missing a bit of nostalgia, the iconic burgundy sofas will remain in the galleries.

While Antwerp residents missed one of their most popular and iconic museums for more than a decade, more than 6.7 million other people have had the chance to view the art, whether it was on loan or part of an exhibit at other museums. The main idea was not to keep it under lock and key for the duration of the work.

“The Flemish Masters are returning home at last”, said Luk Lemmens, chairman of the museum.

The reinstallation of the works will be done in phases. A selection of 650 works of art from a total collection of some 8,400 pieces will soon be on display.

In addition to Rubens, the museum also has four oversized paintings by Anthony van Dyck, another Flemish 17th century master.

Works that do not form the exhibition within the museum will be made accessible via the digital collection catalogue on the website.

Caption A technician radios down for technicians to begin to raise the 'Baptism of Christ', by Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens through a slot in the floor inside a gallery at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp in Antwerp, Belgium, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Moving a masterpiece is never easy, even more-so when it measures 4.11 by 6.75 meters (13.5 feet by 22.1 feet) and weighs 560 kilograms (1,225 pounds). The Rubens painting is the first to be moved back into its gallery hall after a decade long renovation of the museum which will open in September. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

