Mastermind in 2016 killing of Honduran activist convicted

After a three-month trial, the court unanimously found Roberto David Castillo Mejía guilty of participating in the killing of Cáceres, a member of the Lenca Indigenous group who led opposition to a dam project in which Castillo Mejía was involved.

The court will convene on Aug. 2 to determine a sentence, which could be between 24 and 30 years. Castillo Mejía, who prosecutors say masterminded the killing, will remain jailed at an army base until sentencing.